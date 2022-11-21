Gabriel Camargo, top shareholder of Deportes Tolima for 43 years, passed away

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
This Monday, November 21, Gabriel Camargo, president of Tolima, died.
The leader died in Bogotá, after dealing with cancer for the last time.
November 21, 2022, 08:42 A.M.
Gabriel Camargo, the top leader of Deportes Tolima for more than four decades, died in the last few hours in Bogotá. This was reported by the team itself through its social networks.
Gabriel Camargo passed away
“After a long and difficult battle against cancer, in the early hours of this Monday, in the city of Bogotá, Don Gabriel Camargo Salamanca passed awaymaximum shareholder of Club Deportes Tolima, who led our institution for more than 43 years,” reported the Tolima team.
According to official information, Camargo’s funeral will take place this Wednesday, November 23, in the chapel of the Modern Gymnasium, in Bogotá.
The Tolima team and dozens of fans mourn the death of Camargo and send their condolences through heartfelt messages on social networks.
A month ago, the journalist Nelson Enrique Ascensio had affirmed that Camargo suffered from throat cancer.
“He lost his speech, something very hard for a person taught to command, to order, a leader from every point of view. He will not return to public life and will be dedicated to his recovery. He is 80 years old and the cancer is very aggressive. He remains to see what can be done and already with the will of God to know how long he is going to accompany us ”, the communicator had said then at an event in Ibagué.
Now, more than forty days later, the death of the historic leader occurred.
DRAMATIC REVELATION! 😥
In the middle of the presentation before the @CONCEJOIBAGUE of the initiative through which it seeks to change the name of 🏟️ Murillo Toro, @AscencioNelson released moving details of the health of the owner of DEPORTES TOLIMA, Gabriel Camargo. pic.twitter.com/RxmnTtLP7R
— The Red Wine Corner (@rinconvinotinto) October 10, 2022
November 21, 2022, 08:42 A.M.
