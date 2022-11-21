The trial for the ‘Auditorio case’ enters, with the expert opinions, its final phase. After hearing dozens of witnesses, this hearing, which has brought former regional president Pedro Antonio Sánchez to justice, continued this Monday with the confrontation of up to eight architects and technical architects who, for hours, fought before the court to try to throw some light on some of the more technical issues of the Puerto Lumbreras auditorium theater construction project.

The official expert appointed in this judicial investigation, Andrés Checa, was the first to break the ice and was blunt throughout his intervention. He maintained that the work proposed by the architect Lejarraga was “economically unfeasible” from the beginning since “the meters of construction had been extended – from about 4,000 to about 9,000 more meters – and there was no money to execute it.” This professional came to maintain that “it is difficult for me to find any action that is correct” in the entire procedure.

Other professionals proposed by the defenses, such as Antonio García Herrero or Mariano Alegría, maintained, however, that the project faced such great obstacles that there was no other solution than to issue a modified project. These architects alluded, in their interventions, to the appearance of a road that was not contemplated in the original project and the need to carry out a geotechnical study of the land on which the cultural complex was built and which ended up uncovering a problem with the land .