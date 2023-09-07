Bongo has been under house arrest since the army overthrew him in a bloodless coup on August 30 after a 14-year rule, shortly after his camp announced that he had won a new presidential term in elections that the putschists said were rigged.

Colonel Ulrich Manvumbi Manvumbi read on state television a statement “signed” by General Olegi, who led the coup and was sworn in on Monday as the country’s transitional president.

“Given his health condition, the former President of the Republic, Ali Bongo Ondimba, enjoys freedom of movement. He can, if he wishes, travel abroad for his medical examinations,” the statement said.

Bongo suffered a stroke in October 2018, which left him with a physical disability.