The military that took power in Gabon on Wednesday, August 30, announced on Saturday, September 2, the immediate reopening of the borders. A day earlier, General Brice Oligui Nguema, who is now in charge of the country, spoke publicly and promised to “reorganize” the institutions to make them “more democratic”, without announcing a deadline for the “transition”.

This Saturday, September 2, the Commission for the Transition and Reestablishment of Institutions (CTRI), created by the military, announced “with immediate effect the reopening of land, sea, and air borders,” as declared on state television by Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi, CTRI spokesman.

Manfoumbi justified the decision in a desire “to preserve respect for the rule of law, good relations with our neighbors and with all the States of the world” and “to promote the continuity of the State, demonstrating at the same time its firm determination to fulfill its international commitments”.

The borders had been closed on Wednesday August 30 when the General Brice Oligui Nguema seized power by force and overthrew President Ali Bongo, who had ruled the country for 14 years.

Oligui Nguema promises “more democratic” institutions

The new strong man of Gabon, General Brice Oligui Nguema, spoke publicly this Friday, September 1, before the diplomatic corps in a speech broadcast on television.

He affirmed that “the dissolution of the institutions”, which was decreed on Wednesday, “is temporary” and promised democratic reforms in the country.

It is about reorganizing (institutions) to make them more democratic and more in line with international norms regarding respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms, democracy and the rule of law, but also the fight against corruption, that has become common currency in our country, declared Oligui Nguema.

He called “all the leaders of the political parties to participate in the transition and to build strong institutions that respond to the aspirations of the people of Gabon”. In addition, he assured that the country’s political parties are “free” to “continue their activities”.

Gabonese soldiers appear on television as they announce that they have taken power following the re-election of President Ali Bongo Ondimba, in this screenshot obtained by Reuters on August 30, 2023. © Gabon 1ere/Via Reuters

That day, the general gave another speech to civil society, in which he promised the creation of a new “Constitution, which responds to the aspirations of the Gabonese people, who have suffered for too long” as well as “a new electoral code”.

Brice Oligui Nguema is expected to be sworn in as president of the transition on Monday, September 4, in the capital Libreville. However, the general has not yet mentioned how long it will take to organize “free” and “reliable” elections.

“Given the context, let’s not confuse speed with haste. Whoever moves slowly, moves safely,” said Oligui Nguema.

The head of the board denounce “corruption”

The ruling general wanted to meet quickly with the country’s important figures such as the diplomatic corps, religious leaders, foreign donors and international organizations.

On Thursday, he addressed 200 businessmen and accused several of acts of corruption such as systematic “over-billing” in public contracts. He threatened to take legal action against them.

Oligui Nguema accused them of a lack of “commitment and patriotism” and asked that they “put an end to these maneuvers.” These contracts would have been given in exchange for bribes to senior state officials.

Gabonese President Ali Bongo in Libreville on January 29, 2023. © AFP

How did the coup occur?

On Wednesday, August 30, the electoral authorities of Gabon announced the victory of the now deposed president Ali Bongo in the elections of July 26; A few minutes later, the coup leaders seized power and arrested Bongo for “high treason against State institutions” and “massive embezzlement of public funds,” among other charges.

The junta and the opposition denounced non-transparent elections and accused the former president of governing in an “irresponsible and unpredictable” manner.

Ali Bongo came to power in 2009 after the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who has served as Gabon’s president since 1967.

The military coup, which closely follows the one in Niger, on July 26, was condemned by the African Union, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECACS), the United Nations and the European Union.

With Reuters, AFP and EFE