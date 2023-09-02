The history of the popular Moscow “Bird Market”, where for years the townspeople bought their “true friends” as pets, was revealed in the material of “Moslenta” by the historian Valery Burt. According to him, the outlet was opened in the city in ancient times and closed in the 21st century.

Initially, the market where you could buy animals was located on Okhotny Ryad. Later he moved to Trubnaya Square. In the middle of the 19th century, the market expanded and, along with cattle, they began selling thoroughbred cats and dogs. In the 20s of the XX century, the livestock trade was moved to Novokonnaya Square, giving the new market the name – “Bird”.

The market was closed by the ex-mayor of the city Yuri Luzhkov. After that, livestock began to be traded at the less famous Sadovod market today.

