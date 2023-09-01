Gabon | The commander brought to power by the junta will take the presidential oath of office on Monday

The African Union condemned the coup on Thursday.

in Gabon The military junta that seized power in West Africa announced on Thursday that the commander of the Republican Guard Brice Oligui Nguema will take the oath of office on Monday and become the country’s interim president. At the same time, the junta promised to “respect all commitments in the country”.

Gabon’s opposition demanded that the junta recognize the opposition as the winner of the recent elections, in which, according to the election authorities, the ousted president Ali Bongo made it to the third season. Leading the opposition Albert Ondo Osa has called the election a fraud.

The African Union, on the other hand, condemned the coup on Thursday and announced that Gabon’s membership in the organization will be suspended until constitutional order is restored.

of the EU responsible for foreign relations Josep Borrell said Thursday that he considered the coup institutional because Gabon’s elections were riddled with ambiguity and the same family has been in power for the past 50 years.

Before Ali Bongo, Gabon was ruled by his father for more than four decades Omar Bongo.

