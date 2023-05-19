White House: G7 countries will continue to put pressure on Russia with 2022 determination

A senior US administration official, whose name was not disclosed, said at a briefing that the G7 countries are planning to “tighten the screws” against Russia against the backdrop of events in Ukraine. This is reported RIA News.

The official said that the G7 countries will continue to put pressure on Russia with the same determination that they showed in 2022. “I think tomorrow you will see new steps towards the economic isolation of Russia and its ability to wage war. In particular, you will see additional commitments with regard to Ukraine,” he suggested.

Among the various restrictions, a White House source singled out a price ceiling for Russian fuel and added that this measure “achieves its goals by limiting Russia’s revenues and at the same time helping to maintain stability in global energy markets.”

Earlier, the United States announced a new package of anti-Russian sanctions. Restrictions will be introduced against about 300 companies, ships and aircraft, they will affect about 70 Russian enterprises.