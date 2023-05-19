In short, it is fate that the two semi-finals in Rome will have two couples as protagonists, so to speak “conflicting”. Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame the Croatian Borna Coric 6-3 6-4 in the men’s last quarter scheduled at the Central Stadium and on Saturday, in the hunt for a place in the final, he will have to contend with Daniil Medvedev, the Russian with whom he has repeatedly objected and with whom since 2018, after a dispute on the pitch in Miami, he has cut ties. The other two semifinalists both come from cold Scandinavia, yet the atmosphere between the two had heated up significantly a year ago, at Roland Garros. “We don’t send each other Christmas greetings – said Ruud – but I hope there will be respect on the pitch”.