The Greek overtook Coric 6-3 6-4 and on Saturday he faces the Russian with whom he doesn’t even say goodbye. And even among the Scandinavians, relations are… cold
In short, it is fate that the two semi-finals in Rome will have two couples as protagonists, so to speak “conflicting”. Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame the Croatian Borna Coric 6-3 6-4 in the men’s last quarter scheduled at the Central Stadium and on Saturday, in the hunt for a place in the final, he will have to contend with Daniil Medvedev, the Russian with whom he has repeatedly objected and with whom since 2018, after a dispute on the pitch in Miami, he has cut ties. The other two semifinalists both come from cold Scandinavia, yet the atmosphere between the two had heated up significantly a year ago, at Roland Garros. “We don’t send each other Christmas greetings – said Ruud – but I hope there will be respect on the pitch”.
STEFANOS AND DANIIL
Other than Christmas greetings. Tsitsipas and Medvedev don’t even say goodbye. A few days ago, while passing on the bridge that leads the players from the Central to the players lounge, the two met without even looking at each other.
Every time they meet, the jabs start, especially from the Russian, who also at the Dubai tournament, beating Rublev, recalled that Tsitsipas had said of his colleague that he had no quality in the game: “Tsitsipas said that your tennis is not nothing special, but for me you are among the strongest I’ve faced”. In short, despite the rain of recent days, the atmosphere of the Roman semi-finals will be on fire.
