A few months ago, there was the rumor of a love relationship between the Mexican actress Eiza González and the American actor Jason Momoa, who gained international fame with his “Aquaman” character in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). New speculations regarding the love life of the also model and singer, indicate that they would have ended said romance and now, is dating film producer Mohammed Al Turki, originally from Saudi Arabia.

Rumors of a romance between Eiza Gonzalez and Mohammed Al TurkiThey started after a trip they both made to Sardinia, Italy. These speculations increased, when Saudi filmmaker36 years old, He published some photos on his Instagram profile with the beautiful Mexican actress32 years old.

“Every day I am grateful for nights that turned into mornings, friends that turned into family, dreams that came true, and pleasures that turned into love,” he said. Mohammed Al Turkiin a series of photographs that he posted, where other friends also appear.

As it rarely does, Eiza González made use of her Twitter account to clarify the rumors regarding her love lifedenying having a romantic relationship with Mohammed Al Turki.

Mo Al Turki is one of my best friends. As usual please stop inventing and trying to relate to any man who is close to me, women can have friends and friends, not every person with whom one lives is a relationship. Thanks.

In another tweet, the actress sent all her love to her thousands of followers. “I know that I almost never write here, but I always read them. I send you lots of kisses and I hope you are having a good weekend.”

Eiza González clarified that she was only a friend of Mohammed Al Turki.

It should be remembered that last May, a supposed person close to Eiza Gonzalez and the protagonist of “Aquaman” confirmed to People magazine that the actors were in a relationship. “(Jason) is in an excellent moment, very busy and also working for ‘Fast X’. Yes, they are dating, he cares about Eiza González, without a doubt.”

He also stated the alleged relationship between Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez“it’s not serious yet, they’re both very busy, but they’re having fun.”