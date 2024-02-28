Future to be decided

The early announcement of the farewell between Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, who will separate at the end of the 2024 season, leaves an entire championship available to Toto Wolff's team to find the perfect replacement for the seven-time world champion. Among the solutions that seem realistic, one of the most fascinating is the one that concerns Fernando Alonso.

The Asturian, who will turn 43 on July 29th, has his contract with Aston Martin expiring. The one who knows the two-time world champion very well is his compatriot Pedro de la Rosa, who is a friend of Alonso and was a teammate. Currently de la Rosa is brand ambassador of Aston Martin and obviously his main hope is that #14 renews its agreement with the British car manufacturer.

De la Rosa's fears

Interviewed by the newspaper AS However, de la Rosa did not appear worried about the possibility of the former Ferrari driver moving to other shores. What agitates him, rather, is another possibility: “Fernando in Mercedes? No. I think the question is not whether Fernando will go to another team – underlined de la Rosa – but if Fernando will stay in F1″.

“This is the most important thing – continued the former Iberian driver – that is, that Fernando remains in F1. But this it's a decision that neither Aston Martin nor any other team can control. It is a personal, private matter. But I really like what he said, which is that when he makes the decision the first team he will consider, as a matter of loyalty, will be Aston Martin. These statements make it even bigger“.