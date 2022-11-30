Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Futsal League: the semifinals are unlocked

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Banana Alliance vs. San Lorenzo

Banana Alliance vs. San Lorenzo

Photo:

Twitter: @LibertadoresFS

Banana Alliance vs. San Lorenzo

Leones continues in the quarterfinals and this Saturday, December 3, they will receive the University of Manizales.

Four days it took Disciplinary Committee of the Colombian Football Federation to untangle the Futsal League, after the rejection of Real Antioquia’s lawsuit against Leones de Nariño and authorize the restart of the competition in the semifinal phase.

See also  America and Junior: 93 percent probability of elimination

Also read: “Messi knocked out ‘Canelo!'” and the memes of Mexico’s elimination from the World Cup.

The meeting between Estrellas del Deporte and Barranquilleros has already been rescheduled for Monday, December 5, at 6:15 pm in Cúcuta.

this is not a ground for the loss of the match by withdrawal or resignation to be awarded

According to the resolution published this Wednesday: “it is clear that despite the fact that there was an administrative error within the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), due to the failures of the provider contracted for the printing and laminating of cards, this is not a cause for the loss of the match due to withdrawal or resignation to be granted, taking into account that such a cause is not contemplated in the CDU FCF”.

In addition, it calls on the competitions department so that the next communications are made formally, either by email or by circulars and thus “avoid misunderstandings.”

Finally, Leones continues in the phase of the best four and this Saturday, December 3, they will receive the University of Manizales, at 2:15 pm, at the Sergio Antonio Ruano Coliseum.

See also  F1 | Leclerc: "We can't close quarters with this step"

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Futsal #League #semifinals #unlocked

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The options presented by the EC to judge the 'Russian crimes' in Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.