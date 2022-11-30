Futsal League: the semifinals are unlocked

Four days it took Disciplinary Committee of the Colombian Football Federation to untangle the Futsal League, after the rejection of Real Antioquia’s lawsuit against Leones de Nariño and authorize the restart of the competition in the semifinal phase.

The meeting between Estrellas del Deporte and Barranquilleros has already been rescheduled for Monday, December 5, at 6:15 pm in Cúcuta.

this is not a ground for the loss of the match by withdrawal or resignation to be awarded

According to the resolution published this Wednesday: “it is clear that despite the fact that there was an administrative error within the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), due to the failures of the provider contracted for the printing and laminating of cards, this is not a cause for the loss of the match due to withdrawal or resignation to be granted, taking into account that such a cause is not contemplated in the CDU FCF”.

In addition, it calls on the competitions department so that the next communications are made formally, either by email or by circulars and thus “avoid misunderstandings.”

Finally, Leones continues in the phase of the best four and this Saturday, December 3, they will receive the University of Manizales, at 2:15 pm, at the Sergio Antonio Ruano Coliseum.

