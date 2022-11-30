Investing in sport and inclusion, a necessary vision

There diversity makes the group a winning team and that’s why it is strategic to invest in inclusion; it concerns disabilities and, more generally, it concerns the ability of an environment to value the diversity of peoplerenouncing to stigmatize the differences which, fortunately, characterize us.

For this reason, December 3 is a fertile day to think about these issues, abandoning formal proclamations and putting concrete proposals and ideas on the table. I think about schoolthe first place where the company is built; many kids and a handful of adults often “thrown” into a classroom without training, care and, let me say, respect. Teachers grappling with a series of critical issues and never gratified in terms of their personal and professional growth; parents with high expectations grappling with a context that often struggles to listen to the needs of families living with disabilities.

Inclusion at the center of school, work and young people

At the end of this journey, which often becomes an odyssey, one should look at the world of work. Do you know that many disabled people don’t even look for a job? We have positions in the protected category (a term that in the ideal world should disappear) and we have protégés who are unfortunately not prepared for this leap, or so the data tells us.

The result is that we lose potentially competent people, a lot is spent to assist even those who don’t need it so much, and the world of disability becomes a conglomeration of SEN or presumed such. Here because investing in inclusion is visionary and can anticipate various problems, as well as bring us closer to a solution that is good for society as a whole.

More and more worrying data emerges regarding the youth discomfort. What is perhaps most striking is the significant increase in the intake of psychotropic drugs. Inclusion can help us out even in such situations: helping others, learning to empathize with the difficulties of others, feeling useful and an active citizen. This is what constitutes a concrete way to provide meaning to one’s being and to escape major psychological problems. Instead of internships in companies where nothing can be done for insurance reasons, organizational reasons and so on, let’s send these guys to lend a hand to sports clubs and to the numerous associations aimed at disabilities in our country.

We may not teach a job, but we certainly educate for life. In a society where the photo at the finish line counts, or rather the situation in which we get excited about the photo at the finish line, the path we are willing to take becomes fundamental. Disability can teach us that anyone, when put in the right conditions, can train what they think they need to improve at, day after day, hour after hour, just like the elite athlete who wants to get stronger with every workout. So let’s practice inclusion.

*Honorary President of Piramis onlus

Subscribe to the newsletter

