Futsal | Goalkeeper Juha-Matti Savolainen is already dreaming of European futsal gold

The reigning champion Portugal, who has previously been shaken by Finland, will face the European Championship semifinal.

Finland the men’s futsal team couldn’t face a much tougher opponent in the European Championship semifinals in Amsterdam on Monday. Mico Marticin The coached team will challenge the reigning world champion and European champion Portugal.

Keeper Juha-Matti Savolainen assures Finland that he is preparing for the match at ease.

“At least the opponent isn’t relieved. However, we have been able to destabilize Portugal in the past and we will certainly be able to do so now. Portugal has high-quality individuals who do all things really well, ”Savolainen summarizes.

With earlier shaking, he refers to the 2020 World Cup qualifier, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

In its initial block Finland, which has finished second, has advanced to the semi-finals of the Dutch European Championships after playing in the league with Italy, losing to Kazakhstan and winning a memorable one in Slovenia on Friday. Portugal has so far rolled from victory to victory.

“Slovenia is no longer pressing on its feet. Yesterday [perjantain] we felt and enjoyed the evening, now our eyes are starting to turn to the next game, ”Savolainen said on Saturday afternoon.

In the Slovenian game, Savolainen shot a 2-0 lead to an empty goal, and the match ended in a 2-1 victory for Finland.

“I scored a goal against Georgia in the World Cup qualifiers, but this was a winning hit nonetheless. You could say that was the most important goal of my career so far. ”

Futsalmiesten The success of recent years has brought the species to the spotlight in Finland more than before.

“It used to be a small circle, but in the last few years the interest has clearly increased,” Savolainen confirms.

Finland is often a nasty opponent, as it presses effectively, defends tightly and finishes effectively. According to Savolainen, the success of the national team is important for the entire futsal in Finland.

“The general public may have revived a little more of our species again, and hopefully it will somehow be able to be utilized in the future.”

Finland does not want its European Championship contract to end on Monday.

“Surely everyone dreams of European Championship gold when they go here for the tournament. It must be a long and rocky road, but once we get to that point, why not dream. ”