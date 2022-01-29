Boxing Robert Helenius’ dream match against Tyson Fury doesn’t come true: WBC championship belt will be played in April

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will face off in a WBC league championship match where prize money of almost € 40 million will be distributed.

Boxing WBC Champion Tyson Fury defend his championship belt Dillian Whytea against this spring. This was confirmed late Friday night when the long-running controversy came to an end.

Fury British promoter Frank Warren won a tender (purse bid) to host the match. The bidding competition ended because the representatives of the duo could not reach an agreement on the match.

Whyte is Fury’s number one challenger, which he will have to face next if nothing else could have been agreed. So now it was confirmed that no other solution is coming, although in professional boxing the twists and turns may still come as a surprise.

Warren’s winning bid was $ 41 million (€ 37 million). Fury will receive about $ 30 million and Whyte $ 7.8 million.

The match the date and venue were not announced, but an ESPN boxing expert Mike Coppinger tweetedthat the duo will meet in April and most likely on April 23rd. The venue is in the UK and options include at least London Wembley, Manchester Arena and Cardiff Stadium.

Fury United States promoter Bob Arum said Whyte got what he wanted, according to Reuters.

“I look forward to Tyson Fury defending the heavyweight title in one of the biggest matches in British boxing history,” Arum said.

Both Fury and Whyte are British.

Furyn and Whyte’s confirmation of the match also means that reflections on the heavyweight reigning champions, Fury and Oleksandr Usykinthe encounter can be stopped for the time being.

Usyk holds the championship belts of the other three major leagues, the WBA, the WBO and the IBF, when he won the previous champion last September Anthony Joshuan.

Usyk will very likely face Joshua in the rematch next. He had previously been offered at least $ 15 million in compensation to relinquish his right to a rematch, but in addition to the money, he would have been given the right to face the winner of a match between Fury and Usyk.

Finland’s number one sister Robert Helenius In terms of Fury and Whyte, the deal means that Fury will not take on the so-called match in March. Arum stated earlier in January that in a possible semi-final without a championship belt, Fury would face either Helenius or Andy Ruiz junior.

Helenius is the third challenger of the WBA and the twelfth challenger of the WBC.