Futsal Finnish futsal men face a mirror-like challenge – a place to continue requires victory

Only victory keeps Finland in the fight for the next place.

Finland the men’s futsal team will be looking at themselves in the mirror of the European Championship start in the mirror on Friday in the face of a decisive confrontation with Slovenia.

Slovenia, who have played a draw against Kazakhstan and Italy, is close to the mirror image of Finland: a hard-working, straightforward, top-down team.

“Slovenia is a different opponent than the Italy and Kazakhstan we have faced before. Slovenia’s way of playing is to squeeze from above “, the 21-year-old pit of the European Championship team Henri Alamikkotervo told STT from the venue in Amsterdam.

When Kazakhstan was better 6–2 in the second Group B tournament last Monday, Finland will have to beat Slovenia on Friday if they want to stay in the fight for the next place.

For subterranean tar a place was found in the number one age chain in Finland Mikko Kytölän due to injury. Alamikkotervo has not been ashamed of the more experienced ones, but in the opening match against Italy he shot Finland’s first two goals handsomely.

Especially after 53 seconds, 1–0 was an emotional hit comparable to pulsating sports moments. It was the first goal in the history of Finnish futsal value competitions.

“It was a great feeling to make the first and second goals. Both were born from afar in the top corner shots. It felt cool. ”

Finland led against Italy until the last minute, until the opponent reached the levels.

We have moved forward when, after a draw like Italy, the Finnish players looked disappointed after the draw.

“Finland has caught up with so many of Europe’s top countries that it has been widely admired. Even the top players are not used to our way of playing, the coordinated press of three chains, which puts the opponent in an area of ​​discomfort, ”Alamikkotervo analyzes.

Profit Even Slovenia will not necessarily guarantee Finland’s entry into the top two in the first block and if Italy defeats Kazakhstan in its block decision. Subdivision tar is not such a possibility to worry about.

“We have a clear goal. We have to win Slovenia. ”

And Italy’s victory over the World Cup four in Kazakhstan is not a matter of course, on the contrary.

Yet one backdoor for Italy: if Finland and Slovenia waved a low-scoring draw, a high-scoring draw against Kazakhstan would lead Italy to a three-draw draw, as the country did in its opening round at the 1982 World Cup.