Giant robot fights await PC gamers with the latest incentive from the publisher’s store.

Good customs should not be lost and like every Thursday at this time, Epic Games Store has updated its cover inviting users to get Marvelous Inc’s exciting Daemon X Machina for free. It will be available for download in stores until this coming Thursday, February 3rd.

Daemon X Machina proposes to fight on the front lines of a desperate war for the survival of humanity against the Immortals, corrupted AIs that have rebelled against their human creators. “At the controls of your Arsenal, a fully customizable giant robot, you will have to team up with other mercenaries like yourself and complete missions to defeat the Immortals once and for all.”

Initially available exclusively for Nintendo Switch, Daemon X Machina landed on PC nearly two years ago now, earning very positive reviews from Steam users. out of promotion it is currently sold for 59.99 euros.

If you want to know more, you can read the analysis of Daemon X Machina by fellow member Jesús Bella, who said: “It has an attractive approach, with a striking technical and artistic execution, a fairly careful story and a very convincing manganime audiovisual section. However, it fails in the basics: the gameplay.”

For next week we are filled with color and life with Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, a 2.5D platformer with the essence of the Nintendo 64 classics.

