Futsal | Finland chased the semi-finals of the European Championships against the world champion Portugal well until the end, but Portugal prevented a tie

Finland scored two special situations against the world champion, but that was not enough for the European Championship semi-finals.

Portugal-Finland 3–2

In the first On Monday, the Finnish men’s futsal team gave a good resistance to the reigning world champion and the European champion Portugal in the European Championship tournament. Finland chased the Portuguese goalkeeper with a flying goalkeeper, and it was small for Finland to make it to overtime.

Portuguese goalkeeper André Sousa rejected Panu Aution shot 20 seconds before full time with good footwork.

“It’s hard to find something to say after a loss. Vex. We could have leveled in the end, ”said the scorer of Finland’s second goal Miika Hosio said in an interview with Yle.

“It was a really fast-paced game. Reigning world champion. A true moving opponent. From time to time, we got along well and to the levels. A game of small margins. ”

Hosio said he was “really proud of the team”.

Finland left for the second period from the 1-2 chase station after the opening period.

After three and a half minutes, the rider Pany Varela went throwing over About Jarmo Junno On the right – hand side of Finland, and Afonso fired directly from the feed into the 1-10 lead for Portugal.

After the opening goal, the game leveled off, and after about seven minutes of play, the goal attempts were exactly 7-7.

The opening period became very broken, and at seven minutes Miika Hosio got yellow when he blocked by sliding. Tiago Briton at the feet of the Portuguese 2-1 force attack. It was an important break.

Finland had the first great place to equalize when, in seven and a half minutes, Finland reached a 3–2 superiority attack.

In the middle of the period, Miika Hosio did a great 1-1 draw. Henri Alamikkotervo shot to the back of the field, and Hosio turned his chest into the goal.

Miika Hosio (left) deftly guided the shot from Henri Alamikkotervo’s shot into the back of the net.

Five minutes before the break, Portugal took a 2-1 lead over Afonso’s second goal in the match. Finland got five errors in full eight minutes before the break and was a mistake away from the cumulative errors, after which Portugal would receive a ten-meter penalty for each error.

Finland tried to take control of the ball in the last minutes by using a flying goalkeeper several times at the end of the period.

The opening period turned to Portugal at the end, and the world champion beat the paint attempts in the opening period with a score of 33-13. Juha-Matti Savolainen made a number of important setbacks while preventing Portugal from scoring.

Second the period started smoothly as in the opening period, and Finland did not easily score. Finland, on the other hand, managed to get a good offense against Portugal, and after four and a half minutes, Portugal took its third offense.

After playing the second period for seven minutes, Finland’s captain Panu Autio brought Finland to a 2–2 draw. It was Finland’s second special situation goal in the match, and at the same time the 101st goal of Aution’s National Team Career. Autio has announced he will quit the national team, so it was also the last goal of his national team career.

Panu Autio celebrated Finland's 2–2 leveling.

In the very next attack, Finland had a goal in the next special situation, when Sergei Korsunov shot well.

Miguel Angelo took the Portuguese lead for the third time in the middle of the second period with his exact back shot.

Portugal got a vacancy eight minutes before full time, but fortunately for Finland André Coelho shot clearly past.

Finland took overtime with six and a half minutes left. Iiro Vanhalle instructions were given for bypassing the press in one-on-one situations. Finland took over possession.

João Matos took Portugal ‘s fourth offense, and the referee whistled across the game as a finish line was being built for Finland.

21 seconds full time Finland had a tie, but the first shot was blocked by Portugal, and then the goalkeeper blocked Auti’s shot.