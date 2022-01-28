Furnishings You should look for such finds at flea markets right now – Meja Hynynen reveals how she always manages to grab the treasures she wants

Meja Hynynen is a 44-year-old housing flipper who buys almost all interior decoration used. In this story, he gives seven turpentines to online flea markets. Hynysen’s home is full of finds.

Housekeeper Meja Hynynen is also a passionate flea marketer who gets almost everything recycled. Hynynen now talks about the ways in which he manages to get the treasures for himself and even sell them for a profit.

When a bomb-shaped apartment appears on the housing market, few jump flat feet out of joy. 44 years old Meja Hynynen however, may jump.

He is a housing flipper.

In other words, Hynynen buys apartments, renovates them from floor to ceiling and sells them on. He is furnishing the apartments for sale, and some of the furniture may remain with the new owners. Hynyne also has an Instagram profile, with tens of thousands of followers.