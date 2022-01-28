Mexico.- The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) issued an alert to the owners of Nissan vehicles to take them to review before the possible existence of software failures.

In coordination with Nissan Mexico, the Federal Consumer Protection Office issued an alert to all owners of 2015 thru 2021 Infiniti QX60 Pickup, before the possible failures that you may have in your software.

The warrant launched by the Japanese company and the federal agency headed by Ricardo Sheffield Padilla is addressed to the owners of 999 heavy vehicles of said brand and models to take them for a completely free review.

Read more: Cofepris warns about 4 food supplements that are a health risk

In the revision that will be made to the unit, the Nissan workshop will reprogram the control module with the updated software, because the one it currently has can cause the engine to turn off.

“The identified condition refers to the fact that the hybrid powertrain control module in certain vehicles may contain software that can cause the engine to stop under certain conditions,” said the car company and Profeco.

The alert on the Infiniti QX60 began on January 14, the date on which the new software that will be put on the units began to be available, which will be in force until the adjustment to 100% of the vehicles with said failures. .

“In the event of damage to the bearings, this control module detects the overheating condition and initiates the failsafe mode that cuts power transmission to both the combustion engine and the electric motor,” they detailed.

Till the date, Nissan Mexico has not had any report of incidents in the national territory linked to the “possible defect” which affects 2015 through 2021 models of the Infiniti QX60.

Faults in almost 2 thousand Volkswagen and Audi cars

The Propheco in coordination with Volkswagen and Audi They launched alerts for various failures in different vehicle models, for which they called on their owners to take them for review.

There are a total of 1,912 cars of the models Saveiro 2022, Crafter 2007 and 2008, Passat 2007 (Volkswagen) and Audi Q3 model 2021 those that presented some faults.

while in the Saveiro “there is a possibility that the engine pulley mounting bolts are not torqued correctly, so they could become loose or loose, causing noise and stopping of the air conditioning, alternator and power steering”, in Crafter cars and Passat the problem is in the air bags, which was detected by Takata, manufacturer of the same.

Read more: Condusef indicates a 31.8% increase in complaints against financial services in 2021

Meanwhile, in Audi Q3 2021 cars “it is possible that the function of the seat belt system, located on the passenger side, is impaired and does not adequately protect the vehicle occupant in the event of sudden braking. Due to the above, it is necessary to review it and, where appropriate, replace it.