In fact, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is not part of the list of games announced by Microsoft as present during Gamescom 2023, although many expected a possible presentation for the Ninja Theory title, which was previously shown – even if always in a short and fragmentary way – on this occasion.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 could be at Gamescom 2023 in some form, whereas the presence of is confirmed Melina Juergens actress who plays Senua and an integral part of Ninja Theory, also suggests the possible appearance of the game.

Hellblade 2: the video message of Melina Juergens

All we have, at the moment, is a video message in which Melina Juergens communicates her presence at the Xbox stand in Cologne during Gamescom 2023 and invites everyone to come and visit her during the fair, but it is easy to assume that this presence could also be connected to that of the game, although it is only a speculation.

We last saw Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 during the Xbox Games Showcase last June, with an entirely narrative video that showed little or nothing of the actual gameplay, while announcing a release period scheduled for 2024.

This has allowed us to compose some further pieces on the latest news regarding the game, but we still know very little, beyond what is reasonable to assume thinking about the first Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. We are therefore awaiting a new presentation for this interesting title by Ninja Theory and Xbox Game Studios.