La Franja showed that despite being in last place in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXis not a simple rival because just four minutes in, the Colombian Brayan Angulo made a great individual action to get a center that connected Memo Martinez to give the home advantage.

Little by little the arrivals began to appear on both sides until The Twin appeared through a header to achieve the equalizer, after a good service from Jordi Cortizo. The Aztec World Cup player had other actions, but in the end he could not help the team get the three points.

With this, La Pandilla remained in tenth place in the table with 14 points, while the camoteros left the bottom for now with nine points, although the rest of the matches of Matchday 11 still remain to be played.

In the end, the technician Fernando Ortiz and company must quickly turn the page because this weekend they have another match, and they also have the great advantage that they have their matches on Date 4 and Date 10 pending.

Here is the schedule of his next five commitments:

They distributed points!! Rayados and Puebla equalized in their commitment to the #Day11 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Opening2023 pic.twitter.com/O7EBaPXwkN — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) October 4, 2023

Without a doubt, it was a great success on the part of the border board to give continuity to the Diego Mejiawho despite having no experience as a strategist in the top circuit has reaped good dividends, added to the fact that he invested heavily in talented players who have put the team in the first places.

Among the figures are the Colombians Diego Valoyes and Aviles Hurtadothe Spanish Aitor García, Alfredo Talaverathe Montenegrin Andrija Vukcevic and Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguezso it is expected to be a complicated duel, especially because the royals will continue without their foreign forwards, the Argentine German Berterame and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirrewhile Ali Avila He will have already served his punishment and could be relieved of Rogelio Funes Mori.

The university team led by the Argentine Antonio Mohamed It is also at the top of the table with 15 units, so it is necessary to be able to overcome them so that they do not get further away, but first we need to see if they do not get points when they receive Queretaro this Wednesday at University Olympic Stadium.

For now the most decisive man of the Auriazules is Cesar Huerta, who may now be available upon completing his suspension game against Gallos Blancos. However, no less should be done to the Argentines Eduardo ‘Toto’ Salvio and Juan Dinennoto Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez and a defense that was renewed with the names of the Argentine Lisandro Magallánthe Brazilian Nathan Silva and the charrúa Robert Ergas.

When it seemed that Miguel Herrera could be cut due to the poor level shown, the board continued to place its trust in the experienced helmsman and there are the results and despite letting elements like the Argentine go Alexis Canelothey moved almost to the bottom of the market to bring Efrain Alvarez from the MLS and to the Argentine White Sunday.

Added to this, the Canes Aztecas have the top scorer of the semester, the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalezwithout forgetting the great moment he is experiencing Fernando Madrigalsimilar to when he played with the Queretaro team.

The Águilas are one of the few teams that has a very competitive squad, since any of the substitutes could be a starter in another squad. His most serious problem during the championship was the defense, but incredibly it was resolved by placing the youth player Ramon Juarez and the last minute reinforcement, the Chilean Igor Lichnovskyafter the drop in level and injuries of Nestor Araujo, Israel Kings and the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres.

As usual, those from Coapa are among the best three offensives, so it will be a tough test for the royals, because Henry Martin He finally returned from his injury and the reinforcements Kevin Alvarez and the Colombian Julian Quiñones They quickly adapted to the rest of their companions.

Although hydrocalides have improved, it is still one of the most limited templates compared to Stripedso without a doubt those from the Sultana del Norte start as favorites, added to the fact that they will be in El Gigante de Acero and with the urgency of winning so as not to be left out of the League or the repechage.

It is difficult to find a figure within the ranks of the Aguascalientes team, as it could be the youth Heriberto Juradowho would bear all the responsibility, but also Raul Gudiño and Alexis Pena They have appeared several times to prevent further falls.