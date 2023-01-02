During 2023the publisher Spike Chunsoftwhose most famous series is probably that Danganronpa, will unveil a big project. The announcement, if we want to call it that, was made on the pages of the Japanese magazine Famitsu, to celebrate the new year.

Now, there is no information whatsoever as to what it could be. There is simply talk of an unannounced game that is described as high caliber, but there is no mention of the genre or any other details. The announcement will come in the “not too distant future”.

Fans immediately started speculating that it could be a new Danganronpa, or a Mystery Dungeon. However, there are those who believe it is a new intellectual property. The hypotheses, however, are all very smoky. Perhaps it is the new game of the author of Danganronpa, who has already announced that he is not working on a new chapter.

Spike Chunsoft already has titles announced for 2023, such as Master Detective Archives: Rain Code for Nintendo Switch, developed by Too Kyo Games and scheduled for spring 2023.