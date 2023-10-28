AAt a funeral in Lippstadt, a family dispute broke out with candlesticks, chairs and a knife. A 26-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds. After an operation in the hospital, his life was no longer in danger, the Paderborn public prosecutor’s office and the Dortmund police announced on Saturday evening. A homicide commission from the Dortmund police headquarters is investigating.

After the confrontation within the mourning community on Friday, three suspects were arrested on site, it was said. However, the suspicion against two of them did not solidify. They were released in the evening. The third suspect is a 27-year-old from Hamburg. He was released on Saturday due to lack of grounds for detention. It was said that he had no criminal record and, according to previous police investigations, had left his victim of his own free will.

Before the crime, there may have been provocations from the family environment of the 26-year-old injured man. According to initial findings, the dispute in the chapel of the main cemetery in Lippstadt, Westphalia, is based on a family dispute that has been simmering for several years.