The decision of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (CorteIDH) to ask the Peruvian State refrain from releasing former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) will delay his release until at least April 6, when this court will meet, the former president’s lawyer, César Nakazaki, said Wednesday.

The lawyer declared to Canal N that the order of the IDH Court is an emergency measure adopted by its president, but that it does not consider all its magistrates, who will meet on April 6 in their hearing session. “It has to be notified and the Supreme Court (of Peru) is called to decide whether or not it will abide by“, stated the lawyer.

However, Nakazaki estimated that with this measure, Fujimori will not be able to leave until April 6, the date on which the hearing session of the Inter-American Court will be held in which its full decision will be known. The Inter-American Court required the Peruvian State to refrain from releasing Fujimori in order to guarantee the right to justice of the victims of two cases of human rights violations, the massacres of Barrios Altos and La Cantuta, for which he was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2009.

The relatives of the 25 victims in these cases requested provisional measures from the Inter-American Court when the Constitutional Court of Peru admitted a habeas corpus that restored the humanitarian pardon granted to Fujimori in 2017.

For his part, the Peruvian State Attorney, Carlos Reaño, declared to the Convoca.pe portal that this Wednesday he will notify the Ministry of Justice, the State Attorney General’s Office, the National Penitentiary Institute and the Constitutional Court of the Inter-American Court’s decision. (TC), to fulfill your order.

“The provision is binding,” added Reaño when asked about the obligation of the Peruvian State to comply with it. Likewise, the magistrate of the Constitutional Court, Eloy Espinosa-Saldaña, who voted against restoring the pardon to

Fujimori, commented to the same outlet that “What the relatives of the victims have achieved (by going to the Inter-American Court) is that, no matter how much party there is in the Diroes (the prison where he is being held), Mr. Fujimori cannot leaveEspinosa-Saldaña added that, with its resolution, the TC risked receiving “a slap on the wrist” at the international level.

In turn, the lawyer for the Legal Defense Institute, Carlos Rivera, told channel N that the TC’s resolution was “illegal” and had “no basis.” He described the Court’s ruling as “categorical” because the resolution of the TC was “absolutely contrary” to the sentences that he previously gave on the cases of human rights abuses for which he was sentenced.

Fujimori in 2009.

Legislator Susel Paredes, from the Purple Party, exclaimed on her Twitter account that

Fujimori “does not leave” and that “the Peruvian State must fulfill its mandate because it is binding in accordance with the Constitution and the international instruments to which Peru is a party.” Hours before hearing the decision of the Inter-American Court, the daughters of the former president, Keiko and Sachi, went to the prison to visit his father and hoped that the legal procedures would allow him to leave on Thursday.

Keiko Fujimori admitted that the 83-year-old former president was “a little anxious” and that they coordinated the medical examinations and his transfer by ambulance, once he can be released.

