Doha (WAM)

Representing His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, headed the UAE delegation to the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, which was inaugurated yesterday by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, in the presence of a number of world leaders, representatives of the private sector, civil society, parliamentarians and youth. His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, stressed the importance of doubling support for the least developed countries. Alone.. but it is closely related to prosperity, stability and peace in the whole world. His Highness said – on the occasion of heading the country’s delegation to the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, which began its work yesterday in the State of Qatar – that the passage of more than five decades since the establishment of the “Group of Least Developed Countries” in 1971 … requires a comprehensive review and research into more work mechanisms. Effectiveness to support these countries and assist them in getting out of their difficult developmental reality, especially if we know that during the past fifty years, only six countries graduated from the category of least developed countries.. and there are still 46 countries around the world in this category. His Highness added, “… Therefore, working to provide effective and sustainable support is a shared responsibility, so that these countries can change their development reality for the better.” His Highness, the Ruler of Fujairah, said that the UAE, being one of the largest donors of foreign aid in the world, compared to its national income, development aid accounts for the largest part of its aid volume, and gives special importance and priority to the least developed countries in terms of this aid. Stressing that the UAE will continue to fulfill its humanitarian obligations by providing support to the least developed countries, focusing its development assistance on vital areas of infrastructure, empowerment and support for women and girls, education and health, in addition to confronting climate change, food security, science, technology and innovation.

In his opening speech, His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar said: “The Conference of the Least Developed Countries is being held in its fifth session in light of the serious challenges the world is witnessing at the present time resulting from new international conflicts.” He added, “We are confident that this conference will contribute to supporting the path of the least developed countries towards achieving development in them for the next ten years… It may be appropriate to revive the slogan of the United Nations Secretary-General (zero poverty) in the world, which needs concerted international efforts.”

Safer and fairer

His Highness, the ruler of Fujairah, said, “There is no way through which we can build a new world that is more secure, just, and free for today and tomorrow except through the path of international human solidarity.. From this logic, the convening of this conference represents a renewal of our solidarity and unity of our will in facing common challenges and foreseeing successful and sustainable solutions.” she has”. He added, “We must evoke the challenges that the world is witnessing at the present time, and we plan for the common future of our peoples.” The opening was attended by His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Muhammad Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Fujairah.