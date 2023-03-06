Playing with the support of the crowd at Arena Fonte Nova, Bahia was behind in the classic against Vitória, but managed a 1-1 draw this Sunday (5), in a match of the sixth and antepenultimate round of the group stage of the Copa do Nordeste. Oswaldo opened the scoring for the visitors in the eighth minute, and Jacaré secured the tie in stoppage time in the first half.

It was not the result Bahia was looking for in front of 42,387 fans who filled the stadium. Tricolor was looking for the three points to get closer to the G4 of key B – the first four qualify for the quarterfinals. Now it is in seventh place, with five points. For Vitória, the tie meant goodbye to the quarterfinals. The Rubro-Negro has only three points, is in seventh place in Group A, and has no more chances to advance.