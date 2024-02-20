His Excellency Major General Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution, inaugurated a new center to provide integrated services for examining and registering light vehicles inside the ADNOC station in the Al Nahda area in the city of Fujairah, through two lanes that provide inspection and registration services.

The inauguration was attended by Brigadier General Mohammed bin Nayea Al Tunaiji, Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Brigadier Dr. Ali Rashid Al Yamahi, Director General of Police Operations, Colonel Jumaa Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Fujairah Police, Ali Mubarak Al Hilali, Deputy Head of the Vehicle Care Department, and Hilal Mohammed Al Harithi, Director of the Vehicle Technical Inspection Department. Jassim Al Yasi, Director of Technical Inspection Centers in the Northern Emirates, and a number of officers and employees of ADNOC Distribution Company.

On this occasion, Major General Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi said that the inauguration of the vehicle inspection station comes within the framework of the leadership’s keenness to enhance customer satisfaction with the services provided, and as a continuation of the plan to develop the strategic partnership between Fujairah Police and ADNOC, which aims to provide services to the largest possible segment of customers by providing services of the highest quality. Quality and excellence standards for vehicle inspection and registration.

He added that the new ADNOC Distribution center provides a range of services for examining light vehicles for the purposes of registration, renewal of ownership, export, and other services.

For his part, Engineer Badr Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “We are proud to continue consolidating our fruitful relationship with the Fujairah Police and strengthen our joint efforts through the opening of our new center for technical inspection of light vehicles in the emirate. This step comes in line with the government directives to implement the strategy.” National Quality of Life in the UAE, where we are always keen to meet the ever-evolving and growing needs of our customers and enhance their satisfaction with the services we provide to them with the highest standards of quality and excellence.”

He added: “We are fully confident that this cooperation will enable us to expand the scope of our services and facilitate our customers' access to a wide and diverse range of services, which will contribute to consolidating ADNOC Distribution's position as a preferred company in the UAE in the fuel and retail stores sector.”