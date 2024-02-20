The Argentine government will set the new mandatory minimum wage, increasing it by 30% during the months of February and March, due to the lack of agreement between the parties, conditioned by the acceleration of inflation in the country and increases in the basic food basket, they reported in this Tuesday official sources.

“The government must establish a minimum wage and it was set for February at 180,000 pesos (US$210) and for March at 202,800 pesos (US$236 dollars)”, announced presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, in his usual daily press conference.

The 30% increase will be applied in two installments: 15% this month and another 15% the next.

Since December last year, the minimum vital and mobile wage (SMVM) reached 156 thousand pesos (US$182), in a context of annual inflation of 254.2%, 20.6% monthly and basic food basket costs with a annual growth of 258.2%.

The SMVM is established in negotiations between business chambers, unions and a government representative, when the latter is responsible for deciding values ​​if there is no consensus, as established in the National Constitution, as well as an initial value for employment contracts.

This is the first increase ordered by Javier Milei's government since he took office on December 10.

According to the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the country's largest trade union confederation, linked to Peronism, negotiations were at an impasse, as the unions were wanting an 85% increase in the minimum wage, to around US$ 337.

The government was forced to define the new value by decree, a decision that Milei did not like, with an increase that was below inflation.

“We don't like the idea of ​​establishing minimum prices, it's an issue that workers and their employers must resolve,” said Milei in an interview with “Radio Rivadavia”.