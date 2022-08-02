Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

200 male and female students in the age group of 12-15 years joined the activities of the fourth edition of the summer program “Heroes of Tomorrow’s Police”, which includes an integrated program to motivate them to experience military life, raise their physical fitness, enhance belonging to the homeland, and provide them with positive skills.

Colonel Hussain Ali Al Junaibi, Director of the Police Rehabilitation Department at the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Policing and Security Sciences, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in promoting the concept of community partnership, developing work mechanisms, and raising the level and quality of security and police services, through interaction with community sectors, and upgrading the level of the security system, according to The best international practices, the most advanced, to keep pace with the needs of the present, meet the requirements and foresee the future.

He explained that the summer program “Heroes of Tomorrow’s Police” focuses on investing the students’ time during the summer vacation for the benefit and benefit, pointing to the keenness to implement the directives of the wise leadership in investing the energies and talents of young people of all ages, and instilling values ​​and belonging to the homeland in them.

He stated that the program includes basic police skills and military training such as infantry and weapons, and focuses on some security and cultural aspects to strengthen students’ sense of security, physical activities, and a set of events and visits aimed at investing their energy and giving them positive behaviors to enhance patriotism and increase confidence in themselves, noting that These programs have received great attention from parents due to the benefit they have achieved over the past years and the development of their children’s skills.

He explained that the course program was prepared according to high-quality educational specifications, achieving a high level of physical fitness among students, and providing them with leadership and skill qualities, expressing his pride in the students’ response to the program’s activities, and the efforts of parents who contributed to instilling the values ​​of national identity, and encouraging children to Fill their free time with what benefits them, and benefits their country in the present and the future.

He praised the commitment of the students since joining the first day and the appearance of signs of enthusiasm and their presence at the specified times, wishing them to benefit from the content of the program and acquire all knowledge and skills in preparing a conscious generation with qualities of a security nature and distinguished in giving and patriotism.

He expressed his appreciation to the students who were an example of commitment and keenness to follow up and increase their knowledge of the program, pointing to the interest in diversity in the activities, which included lectures and practical exercises to provide them with more skills and experience, encourage them to know and develop their own capabilities, enhance national values, and cherish the authentic customs and traditions that we cherish. .

The student, Suhail Khalifa Al-Saadi, expressed his thanks to the Abu Dhabi Police for providing the opportunity to practice his favorite hobby, “shooting”, and for benefiting from the notes and instructions of the trainers, which increased his efficiency in dismantling and assembling the weapon and introducing its components, indicating that he will be keen to participate in the upcoming programs.

He pointed out that investing the summer vacation in military, educational and cultural courses and everything that is useful, whether in study, training or skills development, enhances self-confidence by developing their skills, adopting their minds and bodies, revitalizing their minds, and expanding their perceptions in gaining new practical experiences in order to advance society towards a prosperous future. and bright.

The student, Muhammad Ali Obaid Ali Al Darmaki, expressed his gratitude to the Abu Dhabi Police, who played a major role in refining his beloved hobby, which is swimming. He praised the role of the coaches in discovering his talent when he joined the program and helping him acquire new skills to refine and develop his talent, and learn to swim well. He added, “I will continue to develop the skill of swimming in order to represent our beloved country in local sporting events and international forums.”

The student, Rawda Fahad Al Balushi, confirmed her great pride in acquiring new skills by joining the Police Heroes of Tomorrow program during the summer vacation. She pointed out that the program instilled in the participants a love of belonging to the homeland, encouraging knowledge, how to protect ourselves from all harm, and taking advantage of free time to learn new and distinctive things, develop self capabilities, enhance national values ​​and pride in authentic customs and traditions.

She explained that she had a special experience in getting to know the nature of police work, and the efforts of Abu Dhabi Police to enhance the security and safety process and spread peace in the community through the practice of many purposeful activities, and attending valuable lectures that instilled positivity in us, in addition to visiting the operations room and traffic patrols. On how policemen work in spreading security and safety, enhancing traffic safety, and how to deal with accidents.

Student Ali Thani Al Shamsi said that he was acquainted with many traffic regulations and laws that he was ignorant of before participating in the program, and enjoyed the dialogues and discussions that took place between the coaches and participating friends, which added to the program fun and joy.

He explained that he has been fond of equestrianism since his childhood, and was able to practice his favorite hobby in the Tomorrow Police Heroes Program, where the trainers worked to refine and develop his skills in the field of horse riding, in addition to training them in dismantling and assembling weapons, swimming, and pedestrians.

He stressed that the attention of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command in the students is evidence of its keenness to instill noble values ​​in them, enhance national identity and belonging in them, and empower them in all fields because they are the future leaders of the renaissance that the country is witnessing, pointing out that the summer vacation has more free time that must be To invest well.

Student Khaled Nasser Al-Saadi explained that the program played an important role in introducing it to the sense of security, the dangers of social media, cybercrime, drug and smoking damage, and the acquisition of new information about the prevention of various risks. the police.

He stated that, by joining the Heroes of Tomorrow Police, he learned about the great efforts made by policemen to provide safety, comfort and reassurance to members of society, and that he aspires to belong to police work after completing his education stages to serve the country in one of the most important areas of national work, and we will be the best support and support And help the policemen to perform their noble duties.

Student Shamsa Adnan Awad Bakhmis said: “I joined the (Heroes of Tomorrow’s Police), which is a summer, educational, sports and entertainment course to invest our spare time during the summer vacation, and the program contributed to strengthening our national identity and instilling noble values.”

She pointed out the features of the diversified program with activities and events such as physical fitness, pedestrian and weapon training, and recreational activities to learn the basics of swimming, learn horse riding skills, and join educational lectures. She confirmed that she acquired many skills during the period of joining the program, and trained in many sports activities such as swimming, horse riding, pedestrians, and first aid.