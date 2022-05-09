The company organizes a charter train for those who work behind the scenes. The president travels with the team and aims for the third trophy
It’s the train of desires, Steven Zhang organized it. All of Inter moved to Rome: this is enough to make it clear how much the Nerazzurri club cares about this Italian Cup, the chance to win a trophy that has been missing for 11 years. And so it went like this: after eliminating Milan in the semifinals, an email arrived at the invitation of the president to all the employees of the company. More: an invitation, to anyone wishing to join, to follow the team to the Olimpico.
