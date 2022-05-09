It’s the train of desires, Steven Zhang organized it. All of Inter moved to Rome: this is enough to make it clear how much the Nerazzurri club cares about this Italian Cup, the chance to win a trophy that has been missing for 11 years. And so it went like this: after eliminating Milan in the semifinals, an email arrived at the invitation of the president to all the employees of the company. More: an invitation, to anyone wishing to join, to follow the team to the Olimpico.