Until last week, FTX was considered the second largest global cryptocurrency exchange, but on November 11 it declared bankruptcy to general amazement. According to the latest revelations, before the unexpected closing, a figure between 1 and 2 billion dollars disappeared from the exchange, 600 million only in the night between Friday and Saturday. The funds were all customers, who suddenly found themselves deprived of them. The White House has been monitoring the situation ever since, and Elon Musk has also taken the floor and wrote on his Twitter that the social network is following the matter in detail. Without proper regulation on cryptocurrencies, this too can happen, of course: according to reports from Reuters and sources close to Ftx, founder Sam Bankman-Fried has secretly transferred 10 billion of client funds to his trading firm Alameda Research. In addition to this, the last shortages would depend on a hacker attack, according to what was declared by Ftx. In the last few hours, the cryptocurrency platform Tether has blacklisted all the digital currencies linked to the unclear transitions that occurred following the hack, for a total of $ 31.4 million blocked.

FTX meltdown / ransack being tracked in real-time on Twitter – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2022