Rescue forces in Costa Rica have been searching for two weeks for the crocodile that caught, dragged and devoured an 8-year-old boy in a river, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

(Also: The explosive podcast of his ex-lover that puts King Juan Carlos I in check)

The boy was attacked by the crocodile while fishing with his family in the Matina sectorin the province of Limón, 180 kilometers east of the Costa Rican capital.

(See also: The shocking crash of two planes during the US air show: video)

Julio Otero and his wife Margini Fernández Flores are the child’s parents. They ask the authorities to find the animal and sacrifice it in order to give the minor a Christian burial.

“One hypothesis is that the animal took the child to the burrow or cave and there are burrows and caves but we don’t know which one of them it is, we have tried to cover and visualize some, we have implemented a hook with a strip to see if it pulls something, but to no avail,” said Tatiana Díaz, regional director of the Limón Red Cross.

(You can read: King Carlos III will give an additional payment to his employees: this is the reason)

“Since we don’t know which cave it is, or which crocodile because there are several, it is very difficult to focus on a single point. We know that there are crocodiles and burrows, but we don’t have a notion or a pattern to work with,” added Díaz.

He reported that the lack of clues and evidence will determine whether the rescuers remain in the area or terminate the rescue work. So far, they haven’t found a working pattern, or a clue that allows them to keep track of where to look.

(Also: Joe Biden confuses Colombia with Cambodia at a summit of Asian countries: video)

Julio Otero, the boy’s father, told the Costa Rican newspaper La Nación that his wife told him that she and their five children were near the river in a dry part and in a surprising way the animal launched itself against the little one. Although she tried to free him, she couldn’t.

See also Vuelta a Colombia 2022: reasons why it is not a typical race The hardest thing for my wife was seeing the crocodile float with the body of my son.

“The hardest thing for my wife was seeing the crocodile float with my son’s body,” Julio Otero said.

Otero said that his son was a third-grade student at Matina and that he dreamed of being “a great engineer or a great doctor.” At the time of the attack, the boy was at a point where the water reached below his knees.

The presence of crocodiles in Costa Rican rivers, both on the Caribbean and Pacific coasts, are a tourist attraction in controlled areas, however attacks on people are also recorded in areas such as Tárcoles, Sarapiquí and Limón.

THE TRADE (PERU) / GDA