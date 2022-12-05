There co-director of Frozen he revealed that he wanted kill Olaf the snowmana character who would become one of the most beloved in the film.

Jennifer Lee said at an award show in Los Angeles this weekend that when she joined the Frozen project midway through development, her first tip was to get rid of Olaf.

“My first note was: “Kill the snowman“” the director recalled, as reported by Variety. Obviously this did not happen.

Olaf in Kingdom Hearts III

Lee said a “sneaky” animator working on Frozen developed a three-page script for Josh Gad as Olaf. Lee was impressed and the rest, as they say, is history. The character has also received a dedicated spin-off and is present in all the works dedicated to Frozen, even in Kingdom Hearts 3 in the world dedicated to the film.

The original Frozen has a song, “Dreaming summer” (In Summer, in the original), in which Olaf sings imagining he can have fun with the arrival of the heat. The basic idea of ​​the song is that the snowman would die if summer came: already in the finale Elsa has to create a cloud of snow following it to keep it cool and solid.