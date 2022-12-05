Live ticker for the soccer World Cup

The 22nd World Cup is the highlight of the sporting year 2022. 32 teams, including the German DFB-Elf coached by national coach Hansi Flick, will play for the World Cup in eight stadiums in Qatar from November 20th to December 18th. Follow all 64 games in the live ticker on FAZ.NET. Here you will also find all the results, the match schedule, the tables of the individual groups, portraits and facts about all teams as well as information about the stadiums and statistics.