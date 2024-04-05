The climate in Zacatecas for the weekend of April 5 to 8 you will have frosty mornings and hot afternoons due to the air mass cold from the cold front 44 already an anticyclonic circulation, reported the National Metereological Service (SMN).

For the last hours of this Friday April 5th and until Saturday April 6th winds with gusts of gusts are expected in the state 70 to 90 km/h and dust devils, while maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C and minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost during the early hours of Saturday.

The SMN detailed that on Saturday Front 44 is expected to move over northern Mexico, while the associated polar trough will gradually move towards the center of the United States.

These conditions will produce strong to very strong winds with dust devils in the northwest, north and northeast of the country; specifically for Zacatecas, winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils.

Likewise, an anticyclonic circulation will be recorded at medium levels that will maintain a low probability of rain and a hot to very hot environment in most of the national territory, so the state is expected maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C and minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost during the early hours of Sunday.

Weather in Zacatecas for the start of the week

According to the National Weather Service, on Sunday it is expected that the front will move over the northern border of the country and on Monday it will enter the United States, ceasing to affect the country.

However, on April 8, the entry of a new cold front associated with a polar trough and the polar jet stream will be recorded, causing strong to very strong winds with dust devils.

Specifically for Zacatecas, winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h are expected on Sunday and 60 to 70 km/h for Monday, both days there will be dust devils.

During these two days, the maximum temperatures will be 30 to 35 °C and the minimum temperatures will be -5 to 0 °C with frost during the early mornings.