The following week a new edition of the event known as CinemaConin which many companies from the world of popular and niche cinema share news about their releases, and among them is none other than disney, who has already released information from this moment. And we already know when the film dedicated to the franchise will hit theaters. The Mandalorianbut that is not all, since Pixar It also comes with news for the most nostalgic followers.

The mouse company has shared with the media that toy story 5the continuation of the adventures of toys that come to life will take place next June 19, 2026, marking another premiere for that year in which they are going to launch a lot of content that will have an impact on all types of fans. Well, in May you have Star Wars and Marveland then finish with Pixar and what better to secure tickets with a franchise that many say should have ended in the third part of 2010.

Here is the description of the tape:

The story follows the adventures of a group of living toys, particularly cowboy Woody and space guardian Buzz Lightyear. Although at first they compete with each other, as the plot progresses they become friends. After its premiere, toy story It became the highest-grossing film in the US and Canada in its first weekend of release. In total it raised more than 191 million USD in both countries, and more than 361 million additional dollars internationally. It received mostly positive reviews, praising the technical innovation of the animation and script.​

With all this in mind, 2026 outlines so that many premieres of disney be present and surprise the audience, because at least in 2024 they have looked somewhat modest, since there will only be one film of the Marvel MCU and a couple of productions where it stands out Inside Out 2 and a little more. As for the 2025the return of the Navii will take place in Avatar 3 and the team of antiheroes known as Thunderbolts.

Via: Hollywood Reporter

Editor's note: It is a bit forced that they are going to release a fifth part, but it is possible that they will do it well this time and give us a worthy closure for the franchise. We'll see who takes center stage now, well let's not forget that Buzz and Woody are going their separate ways.