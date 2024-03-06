Frostpunk 2 returned to show itself on the occasion of the Xbox Partner Preview which aired this evening, where for the occasion a trailer was presented and the release date on PC was announced, set for July 25, 2024. We also remind you that at launch the game will also be available on PC Game Passwhile the publication of the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions will follow in the following months.

As in the previous chapter of the series, also in Frostpunk 2 the player will be called upon to make difficult decisions on which the survival of a metropolis depends as it tries to survive an apocalyptic ice storm that hit the Earth and decimated the world population.

As the highest authority, the player must build his city, creating neighborhoods and ensuring that citizens' demands are met in a post-apocalyptic landscape. In the film we have a glimpse of one of the most catastrophic outcomes: by failing to offer enough roofs and jobs, the population soon goes on a war footing and gives rise to a civil war.