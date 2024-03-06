Yesterday, in the quiet industrial village of Mancasale, a tragedy occurred that profoundly shook the local community. Gadel Karim Amin, a worker A 57-year-old construction worker of Egyptian origins lost his life in an accident at work while he was on the roof of a warehouse. He was there with two other workers, including his son, engaged in cleaning the gutters and carrying out some maintenance operations.

The day seemed to pass like many others, until a sudden and tragic accident changed everything. Gadel he was walking on the roof, intent on his work, when suddenly the skylight he was standing on gave way under his weight. It was a moment of pure tragedy: within a few moments, Gadel fell six meters, while his colleagues watched the scene helplessly.

Panic took over among those present, but his workmates promptly raised the alarm, calling for help. An ambulance, a medical vehicle and even an air ambulance quickly arrived on the scene, but unfortunately for Gadel there was nothing that could be done. The injuries sustained on impact with the ground were fatal.

The victim's family members were visibly shocked, while firefighters, carabinieri and police tried to maintain calm and manage the situation. The lack of safety at work was immediately highlighted: Gadel was working without a harness and without the necessary safety “lifelines”.

The CGIL, CISL and UIL unions promptly reacted, calling a two-hour general strike for the private sector. They denounce the lack of adequate controls, the proliferation of unregulated subcontracting and the precarious conditions in which many construction workers are forced to operate. This is a massacre that continues to be perpetrated, unworthy of a country that defines itself as civilized. We need to act with urgency and determination to ensure the safety of those who work, otherwise the number of victims will continue to rise and families will continue to mourn avoidable losses.

The article Accident at work, worker breaks through skylight and dies in front of his son: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#Accident #work #worker #breaks #skylight #dies #front #son #happened