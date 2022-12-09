Home page World

Split

The third weekend in Advent brings arctic cold to Germany. Apparently winter has come to stay – possibly until Christmas.

Berlin – Ideal weather for winter fans: This year’s start of December was the most wintry in at least twelve years, as weather expert and qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung notes. But the temperatures are far from bottoming out. At the weekend, an arctic cold snap will bring frost and ice to Germany. Meanwhile, the chances of a White Christmas are apparently better than they have been for years.

German weather service warns of ice: up to minus seven degrees

It will be slippery in Bavaria on Thursday night: The reason for this is little fresh snow or freezing wet, said the German Weather Service (DWD) on Wednesday. Accordingly, there is a light frost at night at up to minus four degrees, in Alpine valleys at up to minus seven degrees. Fog is also to be expected, especially in the foothills of the Alps. The German weather service was already expecting light frost and smoothness on Wednesday.

Snow and ice early Monday morning (December 5) in the Upper Harz Mountains. Arctic cold air could come to Germany as early as the weekend. © picture alliance/dpa | Matthew leg

According to the DWD, it will be cloudy in Germany on Friday, with occasional snow falling, especially in the west. In Upper Franconia, the temperatures sometimes do not even reach values ​​of over minus two degrees, in the Alps it can get warm up to three degrees. In the night of Saturday there will be some snow and ice in southern Bavaria. The north, on the other hand, remains largely free of precipitation. The temperatures are around zero and minus five degrees, so there is a risk of slippery roads even at lower altitudes.

Temperatures and precipitation at a glance

Wednesday (December 7th): About one to four degrees; down to minus seven degrees at night



Thursday (8 December): About one to four degrees, isolated snow showers or sleet



Friday (9 December): Zero to three degrees, isolated snow showers



Saturday (December 10th): Minus two to plus three degrees, often snow showers; down to minus five degrees at night



Third Advent (December 11): Minus three to plus two degrees, in southern and central Germany partly snow and ice



Monday (December 12): Around zero degrees, isolated snow showers



Tuesday (December 13): Minus three to plus one degree, snowfall at times

About one to four degrees; down to minus seven degrees at night About one to four degrees, isolated snow showers or sleet Zero to three degrees, isolated snow showers Minus two to plus three degrees, often snow showers; down to minus five degrees at night Minus three to plus two degrees, in southern and central Germany partly snow and ice Around zero degrees, isolated snow showers Minus three to plus one degree, snowfall at times Source: Qmet.de

Arctic cold snap at the weekend: Up to 30 centimeters of fresh snow possible

A high pressure area over Greenland, in combination with a so-called trough advance over Scandinavia, ensures that cold air masses of polar origin move to Germany on the third weekend in Advent, reports the weather portal Uwr.de on Wednesday. This is an “Arctic Outbreak”, the meteorologists continue. A trough is an area with comparatively low air pressure.

The DWD predicts maximum temperatures of minus two to plus three degrees for Saturday, and there could be more snowfall on Sunday night. The focus of precipitation is therefore in the south of Bavaria. With lows between minus one and minus six degrees there is a risk of ice at night. According to the meteorologist Dominik Jung, between ten and 30 centimeters of fresh snow can fall from the sky in some areas over the weekend, with the main focus of the precipitation being in the south and south-east of Germany.

Chances of a White Christmas “better than they’ve been in years”

It is still unclear whether there will be a White Christmas in Germany this year. But one thing is certain: most of December is obviously much colder than the long-term average. This could possibly encourage the snow to stay longer. “Winter has come to stay,” believes meteorologist Jung. Whether the snow will still be there at Christmas is still uncertain, but not impossible. “This year, the starting point for a white Christmas is better than it has been for years,” confirms the qualified meteorologist.