Forever Entertainment And MegaPixelStudio have announced the update “Mercenaries” For FRONT MISSION 1st: Remakea free update coming in 2024 which will include new single player chapters, a local multiplayer mode, new mercenaries and a new commander. Let's see the news in detail.

— Coming with the update is an exciting set of new single-player scenarios, each carefully crafted to offer a diverse range of challenges and engaging stories. These new missions offer a captivating solo experience and expand the gameplay with new terrain types. Hot-Seat local multiplayer mode — Jump into the action with local multiplayer with hot-seat functionality! Challenge your friends to a skirmish and demonstrate your tactical superiority on brand-new maps.

— Jump into the action with local multiplayer with hot-seat functionality! Challenge your friends to a skirmish and demonstrate your tactical superiority on brand-new maps. New mercenaries and a commander character — Discover a whole new roster of characters, including a commander whose role is to introduce you to the new update and assemble the best mercenary team possible.

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Let's see a new trailer below.

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake – Mercenaries Update

Source: Forever Entertainment Street Gematsu