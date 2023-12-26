Ukraine claimed this Tuesday to have destroyed another Russian ship, the “Novocherkassk”, in an attack against the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. annexed by Russia in 2014.

“This time, the large landing ship 'Novocherkassk' follows the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, the 'Moskvá', which was sunk in April 2022,” the commander of the Air Force of

Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mikola Oleschuk.

The military man celebrated that the Russian fleet is “getting smaller” and thanked the Air Force pilots and everyone involved in the operation.

The Ukrainian Air Force indicated that the attack occurred around 02:30 local time when tactical aviation “attacked with cruise missiles the large landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation “Novocherkassk” in the region of Feodosia”, in the east of Crimea. “The result is in sight!” he stressed.

In the images published on Telegram you can see a large fire in the port.

Russian Novocherkassk landing ship was destroyed in Feodosia tonight. Ukrainian pilots did an excellent job. Crimea is Ukraine. There is no place for the occupier's fleet here. pic.twitter.com/rXphvmMBFM — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 26, 2023

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine explained in the same application that the “Novocherkassk” is a ship built for the USSR by socialist Poland between 1975 and 1991.

The first attempted attack on the Russian landing ship took place on March 24, 2022 in the port of the occupied city of Berdiansk. “Today the occupiers' ship has been finished off,” the Ukrainian Defense Forces also celebrated on Telegram.

The last major blow to Russia's Black Sea Fleet came last September, when the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the port city of Sevastopol with cruise missiles and damaged a landing ship and a submarine that were under repair at a shipyard.

🚨 BREAKING: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine reports Russia's Black Sea Fleet Large Landing Ship Novocherkassk (BDK-46) has been SUNK at the Feodosia port in Crimea as a result of this night's strike.

Footage of this 112.5m long (369 ft) ship from 2020: https://t.co/JC43bdRZGc pic.twitter.com/i3e6pDTW5U — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) December 26, 2023

From Russiathe Kremlin assured that President Vladimir Putin was informed about the Ukrainian attack that caused damage to the landing ship “Novocherkassk.”



“The Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, informed the president this morning about the attack in Feodosia and the damage suffered by the ship 'Novocherkassk',” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, in his daily press conference.

Peskov added that Shoigu's report was “detailed,” without offering further details. Russian defense previously acknowledged that the Ukrainian attack had hit the landing ship “Novocherkassk.”

The ship was damaged while “repelling an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with guided missiles”, according to Moscow.

During an “air battle, Russian air defense systems destroyed two enemy Su-24 tactical aircraft,” which launched guided missiles at “Novocherkassk,” the Russian military noted.

EFE