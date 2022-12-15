Florentino Perez repeats himself. After Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr., bought still minors to burn the competition, the president of Real Madrid replicates the strategy with the new baby prodigy of Brazilian football, namely Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa, aka Endrick. The announcement of the agreement reached with Palmeiras does not go into detail, limiting itself to setting the boy’s arrival in Spain for the summer of 2024, i.e. once Endrick turns 18.