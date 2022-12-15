By Ana Mano

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – About 17% of the cattle purchased by JBS in the state of Pará, in the Amazon region, may have come from properties involved in “irregularities” such as illegal deforestation, according to an audit by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). ) released on Thursday.

The audit, which evaluated cattle purchases between July 2019 and June 2020, identified that the world’s largest slaughterhouse would have purchased 93,734 heads from suppliers with some irregularity.

In all, the audit found 136,172 irregular purchases. As a result, JBS was responsible for around 69% of the total acquisitions made by more than 15 companies operating in the region.

Sought, JBS stated in a note that the results of the 4th cycle of the MPF audit in Pará refer to purchases made more than two years ago and that they are mainly a consequence of inaccuracies in the adoption of criteria that occurred at the time and that have already been adjusted by JBS in October 2021.

The audit results fueled growing concerns that JBS could be contributing to the destruction of the world’s largest rainforest.

In the previous audit cycle, covering the period between January 2018 and June 2019, the company allegedly purchased about 301,000 head of cattle from illegal ranchers, federal prosecutors said.

Raising cattle along with deforestation to sell timber or grow crops are driving deforestation in the Amazon region.

Several slaughterhouses signed commitments with prosecutors in 2013, pledging not to buy cattle from farms that have been illegally deforested since 2008 or that are listed for environmental crimes.

JBS and several other large agricultural companies have committed to eliminating deforestation from their supply chains by 2025, including destruction linked to indirect suppliers, who sell to intermediaries who then sell the animals to slaughterhouses.

The audit found no irregularities in cattle purchases linked to Minerva, a rival of JBS and the only other listed company examined by the MPF.