Just as the cast of “House of the dragon” has great stars, it also has funny anecdotes. In fact, there is one in particular that even surpasses that of Matt Smith and his past as a footballer. She is an actress who went from working with the famous British boy band One Direction to starring in the new HBO Max hit. Who is it about?

If we say that now she is literally an important queen in the spin-off of “Game of thrones”some might think that it is about Rhaenyra Targaryen.

However, we refer to the same Olivia Cookeartist who plays the character of Alicent Hightowerthe wife of Viserys and mother of Aegon II Targaryen.

Olivia Cooke plays the adult version of Queen Alicent Hightower. Photo: HBO Max

Olivia Cooke and her funny anecdote with 1D

When Olivia was underageparticipated in a video clip of the musical group one direction. This can be seen in the old YouTube video entitled “Video Tour – Autumn Term”.

There, we see the young actress with none other than Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan Y Louis Tomlinson.

But what makes that anecdote funny is that, back then, Cooke had no idea that it was a famous band like 1D. So much so that she agreed to record for a minimum payment.

“Yes, for 50 bucks when i was 17 . It was just for his tour,” Cooke explained to Digital Spy. “I thought they had only been on the X Factor, so I didn’t really know who they were ”, he added.

Olivia Cooke with Harry Styles from One Direction. Photo: capture from 1dHolland/Youtube