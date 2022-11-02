It was in a meeting with several entertainment reporters, at the International Airport of Mexico City, where the Cuban star Niurka54 years old, confessed to having ended her love relationship with the Dominican actor Juan Vidal. It should be remembered that this romance arose when both participated in the second season of the reality show “The House of the Famous”, a production of the Hispanic network Telemundo (with a format similar to that of “Big Brother”).

According to the so-called “scandal madam” or “mama Niu”, the soap opera heartthrob has a serious narcissism problem, which goes beyond his physique. “I can quote something that he himself told me in our conversations: ‘forgive me my love, I recognize that I’m shit in relationships’, so that made me not take it personally, because it was shit, it was with me, it was with Cynthia (Klitbo), was with the other, the other and the girl’s mother.”

Niurka He stated that he was not speaking ill of his now ex-partner Juan Vidal, “I am saying a reality that is sad for a man who lives by appearance.”

Given this, John Vidal45 years old, has received a lot of criticism; several social network users have let him know that Niurka Marcos was too big for him. “If you’re going to be Juan, so immature, I hope Niurka kicks you in the ass… because the truth is, she’s too big for you.”

He is also a theater and film actor. responded angrily to this comment. “I’m going to give you the attention you’re looking for, why don’t you try giving me the kick? Let’s see how it goes, clown.” So far, she has not said anything about the statements made by the star (ex-wife of television producer Juan Osorio, father of son Emilio Osorio).

Juan Vidal responds to one of many criticisms.

Months ago, Juan Vidal had an affair with the soap opera villain Cynthia Klitbowho referred to him as “chichifo” and He sued him for having owed him more than 4 thousand dollars. As to whether she also owed money, Niurka said: “Not with me, he did not chase me or chichifó me, he paid for the super, he paid for dinners, we traveled in company or my manager paid, he or I.”

Likewise, Niurka accepted that she was leaving this relationship sad, because she met a beautiful man on the outside, but hollow inside“a man who himself recognizes that he is shit for relationships and a man who comes past, present and future dragging his own head alone, the mistakes he has made are because of his own head, not because someone has caused them “.