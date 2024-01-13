If 2023 was the year of Web 3, smart cars and telemedicine at home, in 2024 artificial intelligence, women's health and innovations to combat climate change will gain more strength than ever. These are the conclusions of the CTA, the organizing association of the CES, the most influential consumer electronics fair in the world. In this edition, held this week in Las Vegas, more than 4,000 exhibitors have shown some of the most innovative devices on the planet and have anticipated what will be the technological trends that will dominate 2024.

Women's health

Healthcare is one of the areas that will benefit the most from artificial intelligence. This is according to Brian Comiskey, director of thematic programs at the CTA, who predicts that there will be advances in primary care, chatbots and telemedicine tools. He then refers to the acronym ChatGPT, which means pre-trained generative transformer. “Transformer technology can be used to predict protein sequences at the atomic level, which could revolutionize drug discovery,” says this CTA executive.

Women's health is also of particular importance this year, according to Jessica Boothe, director of market research at the CTA. “Women make up 50% of the population and we are seeing a technological focus on them,” she says. The expert highlights innovations such as Amira Healtha bracelet that uses artificial intelligence to prevent lack of sleep caused by hot flashes during menopause.

The 'magic' of ChatGPT

“Generative AI, with tools that seemed to work magic, like ChatGPT, has been the subject of intense enthusiasm. But the artificial intelligence ecosystem goes much further: from chips to robots, through hardware”says Comiskey. In fact, Microsoft has announced the first change to its keyboard in almost 30 years: a key to activate the Windows AI assistant.

AI also plays an increasingly important role in areas such as digital twins, robotics and home automation. Over the past five years, CTA has investigated consumer perceptions of this technology. Although most associate it with innovation, futurism and intelligence, there is concern about its possible consequences on misinformation, privacy and job loss. According to the association, there is a general consensus on the importance of regulation.

Sustainability

The Paris Agreement against climate change came into force in 2016. “In 2030, most of the objectives are supposed to be achieved. Now we are halfway there,” says Comiskey. Among the most notable inventions in terms of sustainability, according to the CTA, is an inflatable farm to grow food sustainably in deserts and drought-affected areas. Also Exeger solar cellswhich transform any type of light into electrical energy and can be integrated into all types of devices: from headphones to wireless speakers, e-books or pet trackers.

Technology giants such as Panasonic, Samsung and LG have dedicated part of their main conferences at CES to talking about their strategies in this area. “The science is clear. We must accelerate efforts. If not, the consequence will be death,” said Hirotoshi Ueharra, executive director in charge of quality and environment at Panasonic. Among the plans of this company, which has invited EL PAÍS to the CES, is to take advantage walls and windows to generate solar energy. At the fair, it has shown panels with different degrees of opacity so that any exterior surface can generate renewable energy.

The eternal promise of flying taxis

The CES is a showcase where the world's most modern boats, construction vehicles, electric motorcycles and flying cars are exhibited year after year. For years, several companies have been showing off their prototypes of flying taxis. History repeats itself over and over again. In this edition, Hyundai Motor Group's Advanced Air Mobility company has presented the S-A2, a taxi capable of flying at 193 kilometers per hour. But it is likely that it will still take years until these types of vehicles reach the market en masse. The Korean company expects this device to take to the skies in 2028.

While flying taxis are still a promise to be fulfilled, electric vehicles are already a reality. The CTA compares them to smartphones on wheels and analyzes in a report what users look for when purchasing these vehicles. “They seek to avoid anxiety about the battery and the driving range,” says Boothe, who highlights that the ideal is for there to be a large network of chargers that allow the car to be charged as quickly as a traditional gas station. Buyers also pay attention to safety, cost and environmental stewardship: “Knowing that they will no longer have to buy gasoline makes them feel like good citizens and environmentally responsible. If they also believe that the cost will offset the longevity of the car, they will feel in control of their finances.”

Technology, inclusion and disabilities

“Like artificial intelligence and sustainability, inclusivity represents a horizontal trend that crosses all industries to ensure that designs are accessible to all,” highlights Boothe. Added to this is that companies with a diverse management team obtain 19% more income due to greater innovation, according to the consulting firm Boston Consulting Group.

For this reason, more and more companies are trying to form a diverse team and develop inclusive solutions for people with disabilities or the elderly, according to the CTA. This is the case of Garmin, which showed a physical activity tracker at CES which has a mode for people in wheelchairs. With it, they can monitor the impulses they give and workouts developed specifically for them. For the hearing impaired, EssilorLuxottica has created glasses with speakers that aim to avoid the stigma to which those who wear devices that amplify sounds in their ears can be exposed. “With these glasses, the noisier the environment, the more noticeable the difference is,” explains Stefano Genco, global director of Nuance Audio at EssilorLuxottica..

