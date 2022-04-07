Everything is ready for the double Rome E-Prix. Three years after the last time, Formula E re-embraces the warmth of the public in the capital, after the cancellation of the event in 2020 and the closed-door dispute in 2021. The Eur track has been confirmed in the configuration on which it was kept the last edition, except for a slight modification. The starting grid was in fact moved to the straight between curves 3 and 4, at the bottom of the circuit. The change comes after the complaints made by the drivers in 2021, when the grid was located on the slope adjacent to the Colosseum Square, immediately followed by the narrow turn 7 where the cars, arriving in groups after the sprint from stationary, often ran into accidents.

For the rest, the track in its enlarged configuration, which made its debut just last year, met with great appreciation from the drivers. The Eur circuit is in fact distinguished by its variety, with differences in height, slopes and curves of different geometry. The high-speed sections stand out as well as the three extensions in succession, into which it falls the fearsome climb between curves 4, 5, 6 and 7 to be faced in full, with numerous irregularities in the road surface that force the drivers to drive anything but comfortable, but without ever being able to take their foot off the accelerator. The second half of the track, on the other hand, has the most guided sections, including the three curves in succession near Piazza Kennedy, where an error at the entrance inevitably drags itself to the entrance to the finish straight. The most iconic point of the entire Capitoline circuit, however, is that of turn 15 around the Marconi Obelisk, a long bend to the left on a slight counter-slope in which the drivers are called upon to design and interpret the trajectory, with different possible lines.

In Rome Mercedes-powered teams come as favorites, after winning two of the three inaugural stages of the World Cup. The Venturi and the Silver Arrows lead the constructors ‘classification, while the drivers’ classification is led by Edoardo Mortara and Nyck de Vries. However, there is also great expectation for Porscheafter the historic first success of Pascal Wehrlein in Mexico City. Last season the cars of the glorious German manufacturer showed some gaps in the race pace, which also reappeared in the double round in Saudi Arabia. In Mexico the Wehrlein-Porsche duo was the author of a performance to be framed, but traditionally the Mexican stage takes place in an anomalous context. The over two thousand meters of altitude at which the Hermanos Rodriguez Autodrome is located cause a thinning of the air that reduces the cooling capacity of the powertrain components, forcing a particularly conservative step to be adopted. With the appointment in Rome, Formula E returns to normal altitudes, which is why the Roman stage will offer more representative indications on Porsche’s real world championship aspirations. All that remains is to wait less than 48 hours, with the first of the two Italian E-Prix scheduled for Saturday at 15.00.