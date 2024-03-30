“We ask that you refrain from taking screenshots or sharing any content during your experience.” That was the request that the fashion brand The Row made to the guests at its last show, within the framework of Paris Fashion Week. The brand left notebooks and pencils on the seats of the privileged attendees so they could take notes. Three weeks later there are still no images of the presentation, praised by the experts who were present and yet they have managed to get the collection on everyone's lips.

And the skill of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to maintain their brand in the Olympus of luxury brands is amazing. The popular twins, famous since at 9 months old they began to alternately play the role of Michelle Tanner in the series 'Full House Parents', have been able to skillfully manage the huge benefits obtained since then. A fortune that allowed the sisters, at just 20 years old, to launch The Row, whose name pays tribute to London's Savile Row, emulating the standards of bespoke clothing: exquisite fabrics, impeccable details and perfect fits.

One of the few images from the Olsen brand's fall collection campaign.



The Row





The first place where they sold their clothes was at Barneys, the exclusive New York establishment little given to supporting brands sponsored by celebrities, but when Julie Gilhart, then fashion director of Barneys New York, came with her team to learn about their proposal, all doubts were dispelled. They were not wrong and the clothes were sold out. At that time, few people knew that the Olsen twins were behind the firm.

Since the launch of The Row in 2006, “Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have become style arbiters for a generation of new luxury fashion buyers, winning six Council of American Fashion Designers awards – considered by many to be the Oscars of the sector -, and filling the gap left by the departure of Phoebe Philo from Céline,” they explain in The Lyst Index, which quarterly classifies the most popular brands and items in the field of fashion.

The Row, with a very limited presence on social networks and without using logos, debuted at the end of 2023 in The Lyst Index's most popular brands ranking due to a 93% increase in demand last quarter. The first place on the list is occupied by Prada, while the Olsen brand occupies eighteenth place, ahead of JW Anderson and Fendi.

In addition, the iconic Olsen signature bag, the Margaux model, “is the new status symbol and a relic in the making, it is the fashion product of the fourth quarter of 2023,” they say in The Lyst Index. Worn by celebrities such as model and influencer Kendall Jenner or actresses such as Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence, searches for this handbag made in Italy skyrocketed by 63% in the last quarter and increased by 198% year-on-year.

And the price is not suitable for everyone's budget. The cheapest, made of matte grained calfskin, costs 5,750 euros, with the price of smooth saddle leather, also 100% calfskin, rising to 7,470 euros.