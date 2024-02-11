Pop superstar Taylor Swift watches the Super Bowl live from the stadium in Las Vegas. A good two hours before the start of the football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, the NFL published a video of the 34-year-old on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the arrival of Chiefs professional Travis Kelce's girlfriend.
“Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively,” the video captioned. Like Talyor Swift, Ice Spice is a musician, Lively is an actress and model. Swift wore dark pants and a dark top with a red jacket over her shoulder.
Whether Swift would make it to Las Vegas in time for Super Bowl LVIII has been a big topic since the Chiefs qualified. She played a concert in Tokyo on Saturday evening. Because of the big time difference and with the help of a private jet, she had already arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday. From there it is about a 70-minute flight to the gambling metropolis in the US state of Nevada.
Swift and Kelce have been dating since last year. The 34-year-old attended numerous Chiefs games in the stadium and brought a lot of attention to the National Football League. Many of Swift's millions of fans watch NFL games. According to one study, the artist has brought the league and the Chiefs a marketing equivalent of $331 million since September.
