In five years, the ‘procés’ has gone from giving rise to the unusual application of 155 of the Constitution and the threat of 30 years in prison to a mere fine
In just five and a half years the ‘procés’ has gone from the intervention of Catalonia, from the accusations of rebellion and the threat of up to 30 years in prison for the secessionist leaders to a revised sentence in which the Supreme Court claims to have been doomed to reduce the separatist attempt in the fall of 2017 to a simple disobedience
